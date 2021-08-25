Bobby Earcel Clark, 82, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home. He was born on June 13, 1939, to the late Albert and Opal Clark.
He graduated from Olive Hill High School in Kentucky, and then earned his Mortuary Science degree from Mid-America College of Funeral Service. He worked as an embalmer in Kentucky, and occasionally for local mortuaries when his services were requested. He was a mechanic at Northside 76 along with his brother Donald. On Aug. 11, 1975, he married Sally Bell, and she survives. They celebrated 46 years of marriage this month. Working on vehicles was one of Bobby's favorite things to do. He also enjoyed hunting, NASCAR racing, auctions, and bargaining with people. He especially loved being with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed teasing and aggravating his friends and family, and then laughing about it.
