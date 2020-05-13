Bobby Denton Knight, age 54 of Converse passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in his Converse home surrounded by his family.
Bobby was born January 3, 1966 in Marion, Indiana the son of the late Jerry Knight and Barbara (Showen) Knight. His mother survives.
Bobby married Mary Buckler on July 3, 1998 and she was the love of his life. He was self-employed and a jack of all trades. He loved his family and his little dogs. He was an outdoorsman, loved to kayak, and drink Bud by the river. He enjoyed fishing, camping, loved cars n trucks and especially loved getting a laugh out of Judge Judy! He was a superior role model, a father figure to the community and always the life of the party! If anyone ever had a problem he was just a phone call away. He always had the best advice and steered you in the right direction. He was the glue that held everyone together. Bobby especially loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his amazing wife of 32 years, Mary Knight of Converse; his mother, Barbara Knight of Meir; two sons, Kyle (Lacie) Baxter of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Jiles Buckler of Muncie; a daughter, Brittany (Derrick) Burnett of LaFontaine; two brothers, Jerry Knight of Georgia and Randall Knight of Meir; a sister, Rhea (Rick) Smith of Wartrace, Tennessee; and 3 grandchildren, Brilynn Burnett, Jayden Baxter and Peyton Baxter.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend David Miller officiating.
Burial will immediately follow funeral services in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue Tower Suites, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.