Birley Mills, 87, passed away on November 11, 2020 in his Converse home. He was born in Jeffersonville, Kentucky on May 9, 1933. He was the eldest son of the late Boyd and Ida Mae (Dunn) Mills.
Birley married Tula Belle Tackett on January 14, 1955 in Kokomo and moved to Converse in 1962. The couple celebrated their 65 years of marriage this year. Birley was a fork lift operator for General Motors and retired in 1996 after 38 years of service. Birley was an active member of Adams Street Christian Church, Marion and faithfully read the Bible daily. He spent many years mowing the church lawn and assisted with janitorial duties. He most enjoyed church fellowship. In his free time Birley loved being outdoors rabbit hunting, training beagles, drinking coffee on the back porch, walking the trailway, bluegrass festivals and helping his neighbors with chores.
