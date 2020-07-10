Homegoing service for Billy Ray Winston will be held on July 13, 2020 at Trinity Victory M. B. Church 2001 S. Gallatin Street, Marion, IN. Viewing from 10 – 11 a.m. service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Stanford Bolden, Officiating. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
