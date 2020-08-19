Billie Ray Bowling, 87, of Wabash, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born in Hyden, Kentucky, on September 22, 1932, to the late Lawton and Ida (Gibson) Bowling.
Billie is survived by two sisters, Irene Burge, of Lynn, Indiana, and Ann Wathen, of Lebanon, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou Bowling; five brothers, and three sisters.
Per Billie's request, there will be no service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
