Billie Kay Cullum, 75, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion, where a visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., as well as an hour before the funeral service. A funeral will be on Saturday, January 9, at 12:00 p.m., with Eric Bingaman officiating.
