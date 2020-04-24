Billie Jean Hickam, 98, Jonesboro, passed away in her home at 8:25 am on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, November 15, 1921, to William and Mary (Foster) Cole. On November 17, 1943, she married Ray M. Hickam.
Billie graduated from Gas City High School and attended Methodist School of Nursing. She worked as the plant manager secretary for years with Owens Illinois, the Grant County Auditor’s Office, and then the Grant County Republican Registrar. Billie was active as President of National Secretary (Int’l.) Association, a member of the National Executive Secretary Association, and President of Grant County Federation Republican Women. She was Chairman of the Credit Committee, served on the Board of Directors of the Credit Union, President of the Executive Council and held all offices in the Clippership group. Billie attended Alexandria First Baptist Church. Ray and Billie enjoyed many travels and time with family.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Branson of Wildwood, FL; daughters, Nancy Jeanne (Phil) Chastain of Summitville, Karen Kay (Kevin) Deloria of Mooresville; granddaughters, Barbara (Rob) Church, Sharon (Mark) Hasty, Amy (Michael) Nelson, Nicole (Craig) Lyon; grandsons, Sean (Karen-Anne) Edgington, Andy (Tammy) Chastain, and Michael Deloria; great-grandchildren, Sarah (Logan), Emily, Kelly, Zoe, Alex, Zachary, Cole, Eli, Carson, Timothy, and Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Troy and Mary (Foster) Cole; and her husband, Ray M. Hickam.
The family will have a private visitation followed by a graveside service to celebrate Billie’s life at Matthews Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alexandria First Baptist Church 2107 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, IN, 46001 or Services for the Visually and Hearing Impaired, Inc., Marion, 2301 S. Adams St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
