Billie Eyre Sarll, 90, of Akron, Indiana, died 9:49 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Parkview Wabash Hospital in Wabash, Indiana. She was born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Floyd and Jane (Brunning) Jacks.
Billie married Jack Sarll in New Holland, Indiana on Sept. 2, 1949; he died July 29, 2000. She was a homemaker and also was kitchen help at Tippecanoe Valley Middle School in Akron. She was a member of the Wabash Church of Christ. Billie enjoyed gardening, canning, and burn piles.
