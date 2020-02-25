Bill (William) L. Kruzan, passed on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. Bill was born on March 1, 1930 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. March 4 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials are to Pathfinder Services or Huntington County Humane Society, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.bailey love.com.
