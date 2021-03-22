Bill L. Cooper, 93, passed away Saturday evening, March 20, 2021, in Miller’s Merry Manor of Hartford City.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, with Brian C. Waters officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Delaware County Veterans Organization at the conclusion of the service. Private visitation will be held by the family.
