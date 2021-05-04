Beverly S. Cromer Little, 81, Fairmount, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully at home with family on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Beverly was born in Fairmount on Sunday, December 10, 1939, to Melvin and Martha (Stanley) Cromer. She graduated from Fairmount High School’s Class of 1958. She retired from Walmart at 79 years of age with over 20 years of service.
