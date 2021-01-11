Beverly Rose Sanders, 83, passed away in Marion on January 8, 2021. She was was born in Marion on January 1, 1938 to the late Harry A. and Sophrona (Watson) Mathias.
Beverly was a lifelong resident of Grant County and graduated from Marion High School in 1956. She married Lowell Sanders on July 14, 1957 in Central Christian Church, Marion. Mr. Sanders preceded her in death July 4, 2017. Throughout her lifetime Beverly worked many different jobs but being a homemaker was the most gratifying to her. Beverly enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family planning get togethers, cookouts and many celebrations. Her favorite place to eat was Penguin Point and she loved meeting friends and family there for meals.
