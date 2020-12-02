Beverly R. English, 77, of Marion, passed away at 9:45 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor. She was born in Marion on June 2, 1943, to James and Maxine (Stevens) McDaniel. On August 2, 1964, she married James N. English, and he survives.
Beverly was a 1961 graduate of Mississinewa High School and graduated from beauty college in Marion. She worked as a beautician, as well as at JC Penney's and Webb's Hallmark. Beverly was a member of First Christian Church in Marion.
