Beverly Joy Castillo, 79, of Otway Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday June 27, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She fought a hard battle with cancer for several years.
She was born March 18, 1941 in Wabash, IN to the late Everett Widmeyer and Beatrice (Stanton) Parkhurst. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Marion, IN and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Otway, OH.
She graduated from Cayuga High School in Cayuga, IN in 1960 and the School of Cosmetology in Danville, IL in 1961. She married her childhood “Bucktown” neighbor October 27, 1962. She seemed to always have a gift for any child of any age. She loved crafting, sewing, and gardening. She was an avid listener and was always ready to help anyone in need.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Everett Allen Widmeyer.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Castillo, her five children, Eddie (Lori) Castillo of Fairmount, IN, Diann (Richard) Rodriguez of Marion, IN, Anthony (Lisa) Castillo of Otway, OH, Kimberly (John) Grembowski of Ashville, OH, and Michael (Francine) Castillo of Mulvane, KS, 19 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Stanton “Cork” Widmeyer of Warren, IN, Dan (Kelli) Widmeyer of Marion, IN, and George (Jacki) Parkhurst of West Bloomfield, MI, and her sister, Carol “Toby” Widmeyer of Indianapolis, IN.
A Memorial Mass will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church located at 1031 W Kem Rd in Marion, In., with Rev. Christopher Roberts officiating. After the mass we will have a celebration of life gathering in McCarty Hall behind the church.
The family requests that rules of social distancing be respected.
