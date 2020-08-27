Beverly Jane Johnson, age 83, of Roanoke, died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Visitation will be from 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Roanoke. Follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing.
Online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Beverly Jane Johnson.
