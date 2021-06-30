Beverly Jane Hoover, 87 of Markle and formerly of Tipton died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Markle Health & Rehabilitation. She was born in Tipton on Nov. 7, 1933 to Dilver & Virginia (Young) Hoover. She had also lived in Marion. Beverly had married Ronald Thatcher and later divorced him. In 1963 she married David Droke and they later divorced.
Beverly graduated from Tipton High School, Class of 1951. She had worked as a secretary at World Gospel Mission in Marion and she was a member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.