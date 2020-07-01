Beverly Jane Conrad (Miller) of Brazil, Indiana passed away on June 29th, 2020, at the age of 79.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Everett L. Conrad; sons Mark (Lori) Conrad, Stephen (Vickie) Conrad, and Matthew (Rhonda) Conrad, 10 grandchildren, (Erica Nicole, Stephen Daniel (Kelsey Elise), Rachel Anne (Alexander Luc), Alyssa Marie (Shane Allen), Amy Christine (Kirby Allen), Hannah Elizabeth (Ryan Matthew), Sarah Grace, Emily Leanne (Matthew “Buzz” Alexander), Abigail Rochelle, and Anne Marie) and 8 great grandchildren (Braylan Allen, Landon Matthew, Blakely Evelyn, Sawyer Eleanor, Beckett Everett, Marshall Evan, Lewis Ryan Elliot, and Grayson Allen).
Beverly was born May 10, 1941 in Linton, Indiana to Dewey and Effie (Beasley) Miller. She graduated from Dugger High School with two goals: be a nurse and marry a doctor. She accomplished both. She married the love of her life, Dr. Everett Conrad, on July 21st, 1962. This was the first wedding celebrated in the “new” building of World Gospel Church in Terre Haute, Indiana. They began their marriage in the Public Health Service and served two years on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in southeastern Arizona. It was here that they added their first two boys, Mark and Steve. During Everett’s anesthesia residency in Indianapolis in 1965, Matt was born. Shortly thereafter, the Conrad family moved to Brazil, Indiana where Beverly took charge of raising their three boys. She worked as a part-time nurse and a full-time bookkeeper for Everett’s medical practice until his retirement in 2000. One of her favorite activities during retirement was listening to Everett read scripture in the mornings on the porch with a cup of black coffee and an onion, tomato, basil sandwich in hand. She lived a life full of faith. Beverly quietly and fervently passed this faith onto her children. Without even knowing who or if her sons would marry, Beverly faithfully prayed for the Lord to bless their wives. Although not a jokester herself (but perhaps a little mischievous), she had an infectious laugh that would encourage many a happy celebration with family and friends. She was the rock of her family who happily served behind the scenes content to serve her family and those she came in contact with through her church or Meals on Wheels. Many a night her home was open to friends or missionaries passing through Brazil or ministering in the area. Her 9 granddaughters all had the chance to learn about lipstick from the master. Beverly’s lipstick was always applied meticulously; she couldn’t be caught without several shades in her purse. The family enjoyed Sunday dinners when Beverly would make her specialty – the most mouth-watering, tender roast with potatoes and carrots. She could make a roast like no other. She had the sweetest of spirits and is surely missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Forest Park Pavilion “Cow Palace” on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at noon. Visitation will be held at the Pavilion from 9am until time of services.
