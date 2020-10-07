Beverly J. Jamerson, 74, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Marion General Hospital in Marion, Indiana. Born June 8, 1946 to the late Hugh E. Dowling, Sr. and Margaret L. (Parham) Dowling in Kokomo, Indiana.
Private family funeral service Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with public viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Bluitt and Son Funeral Home, 511 E. Monroe St., Kokomo, IN 46901. Pastor Lonnie E. Anderson, Jr., Eulogist.
Masks are required by all attendees and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Services of comfort entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com.
