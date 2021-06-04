Beverly J. Howard, 90, of Marion, Indiana, passed away at 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on Feb. 28, 1931, in Wabash, to the late Henry G. and Evelyn (Darby) Rebholz.
Beverly married Myrval E. Howard on March 24, 1958; he passed away on March 2, 2003. Beverly retired from Marion General Hospital and then she retired from Walmart.
