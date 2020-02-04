Beverly “Bevis” Sue Cameron-Bosworth, 73, died 8:15 a.m., Jan. 31, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Visitation will be from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5, and from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Beverly will be cremated and interred at Riverside Cemetery in Jonesboro at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1385 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN 46952.
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
