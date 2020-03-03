Beverly A. Coleman, 49, of Hartford City, Indiana, died at 12 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2020 at her home in Hartford City. She was born on Dec. 23, 1970, in Blackford County.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on March 03 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A service will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on March 04 with the Pastor Jack Shiflett officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery.
Preferred memorials to the family for funeral expenses.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.