Betty Zanna Nall, 75, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:15 pm. She was born on January 20, 1945, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Jesse and Della (Mooneyhan) Blunt.
Betty graduated from Eastern High School, Greentown, IN. She worked 26 years for Eastbrook Community Schools as the Food Services Director, retiring in 2006.
Betty entered the University setting as an adult student and graduated with honors in 1999 from Indiana Wesleyan University with a B.S. in Psychology.
Besides being a caring mother and devoted wife, Betty loved reading her Bibles and singing. She taught herself to play piano and guitar and wrote her own gospel songs, opening for Bill Gaither in the early 1970s.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Julius Ronald Nall; sons, Ronald (Gayle) Nall, Daniel (Rebecca) Nall, and Aaron (Anna) Nall; daughter, Zanna (Shane) Griffiths; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Betty will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
