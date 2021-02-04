Betty Virginia (Moore) Musser, 95, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Miller's Merry Manor, Marion. She was born in LaFontaine on March 29, 1925 to Wilbur “Jack” and Cecil (Martin) Moore. On Dec. 14, 1945 she married David Austen Musser, who passed away on Nov. 22, 1995.
Betty's family moved to Marion in 1935 and she graduated from Marion High School in 1943. She was employed as a receptionist at Lindley Box and Paper Company and later the Davis Clinic before moving to Huntington in 1965, where she sold radio advertising and was later employed in the office of the Huntington County Highway Department. Upon her return to Marion in 1990, she volunteered at Marion General Hospital for many years. She was a member of PEI Sorority and Meshingomesia Country Club.
