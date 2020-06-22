Betty Sue Joines, 81, of Marion, passed away at 9:00 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in her home. She was born in Logan County, Kentucky, on Tuesday, September 27, 1938, to Johnny and Lillie (Lyons) White. She married James E. Joines, and he preceded her in death.
Betty was a member of Christian Bible Church in Marion. She had worked at Marion Tool for nine years and at Meshingomesia Country Club in Marion for seventeen years. Betty enjoyed baking and was known for her delicious bread and M&M cookies. She loved watching classic TV shows, especially The Andy Griffith Show and Little House on the Prairie. Betty crocheted and enjoyed solving word search puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, and gentle woman who was soft-spoken and independent.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty Christine (Joeray Mosteller) Bunn of Fairmount; grandsons, Jonathan Bunn of Marion, Jordan L. Bunn of High Point, NC, and Bobby D. Bunn of Peoria, IL; five great-grandchildren; brother, Oscar (Joyce) White; sisters, Imogene (Ray) Morrow and Lillie Mae (Carl) Walton; special friends and caretakers, Tiffany (Brian) Pace of Marion and Ruth James; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and her beloved dog, Honey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Joines; sisters, Myrtle Pogue, Evelyn Olynger, Viola Lyons, and Margie Farmer; and brothers, Melvin White, Willie White, and Elmer White.
The family will receive visitors from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, KY 42256. There will be a visitation from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Lewisburg Cemetery.
