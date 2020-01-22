Betty Rosella Blinn, 97, Warren, passed away at 6:05 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born in Flat Rock, Illinois, on Friday, July 14, 1922, to Yearsley and Ethel (Chaney) Holmes. On June 22, 1941, she married Lawrence Blinn, and he preceded her in death.
Betty graduated from Jefferson Center High School (Huntington County) and assisted her husband in the real estate business for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Marion and a former member of the Marion Women’s Club. Betty’s love for reading led her to volunteer at the Marion Public Library. She also enjoyed sewing.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Thomas) Hiemstra of Marion; brother, Dale Holmes of Lexington, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Holmes; and sisters, Alene McGowan, Nondas Schafer, Isabelle Daugherty, and Martha Daugherty.
The family will receive visitors from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Mick Simpkins and Chaplain Gerald Moreland will be officiating with burial following at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion Public Library, 600 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
