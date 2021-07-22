Betty Marie Lhamon, 96, passed away in Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center on July 16, 2021. She was born in Fairport, New York to the late Robert and Augusta (Nellis) Rockwell. Betty is survived by her son, Steven H Lhamon.
Burial will be held on July 23, 2021 at 11:00 am in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, 1606 West 26th Street, Marion, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
