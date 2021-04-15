Betty Mae Wright departed this life on April 8, 2021. Betty was born to Sam and Augusta Flowers on Feb. 16, 1942 in Schlater, MS.
Betty received her education in Leflore County where she attended Sam Balkin School. In Oct. 1964 Betty met and married C. W. Wright of Minter City, Mississippi. They started a family together and had two daughters. Betty attended New New Bethany Church of God in Christ in Marion, IN. Betty love to go to church, shop, sing, cook and spend quality time with her family.
