Betty M. Brown passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Oak Park Place of Green Bay. Betty was born on February 8, 1928 in Richmond, IN. Betty was the daughter of the late William and Leona (Morris) Hughes. She was raised in New Paris, OH and was a graduate of Jefferson High School, class of 1945. After graduation she attended Miami University.
She married Frederick E. Brown on April 24, 1953 at the Central Methodist Church in Richmond. The couple moved to Green Bay, WI in 1962 where Betty was employed by the Green Bay School System, retiring in 1989.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Betty is survived by her husband, Fred; three daughters: Claire (Robert) Spear of New London, WI, Sarah Parish of Eau Claire, WI and Rebecca (Jerry) Glaeser of Green Bay, WI; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Jordan) Tews, Michael Spear, Mark Parish, Bryan Parish, Kelsey Glaeser and Andrew Glaeser; four great-granchildren: Calvin Spear, Sylvia Spear, Carter Tews and Avren Tews, along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by four brothers: William Hughes, Jack Hughes, Kenneth Hughes and Robert Hughes.
Services for Betty will be privately held by the family. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
