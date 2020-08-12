Betty Louise Messick, 98, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away at 8:10am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Covington Commons in Fort Wayne, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at The Chapel in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm. A service to celebrate her life will be at 3pm at The Chapel in Fort Wayne. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, IN.
Preferred memorials: The Chapel 2505 W Hamilton Rd. S Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
