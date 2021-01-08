Betty Louise Marden, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Jan 7, 2021.
She was born and raised in Marion, and moved to Fort Wayne in 1971. She was a loving and caring mother of nine children, Barbara Southerland, Peggy Sue Dilley, Karen (Gary) Clendenin, Stephen Marden, Catherine Marden, Debbie Marden, Tamara (Charles) Parent; brother, Carl Alter of Florida; 23 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren.
