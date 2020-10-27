Betty Lou (May) Oswalt, 88, passed on Monday, October 26, 2020.
There will be no calling or services. In celebration of her life, memorial gifts may be designated to Blackford County Community Foundation, P. O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348, or to a church or charity of the donor’s choice.
