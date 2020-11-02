Betty Lou Maple, 95, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Century Villa Health Care, Greentown, Indiana. She was born in Green Fork, Indiana on February 14, 1925 to the late Walter and Goldie (Pierce) Hunnicutt. On July 20, 1946 she married Richard Lewis Maple who preceded her in death on August 4, 1999.
Betty was a graduate of Greens Fork High School and received her B.S. Degree from Purdue University and later earned her Masters Degree from Ball State University. She taught Home Economics at Clay Township Schools and Maconaquah Schools, Miami County. Betty was a member Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and was a member of Converse Church of Christ where she was an active member of the Christ Crusaders Sunday school class.
