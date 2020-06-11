Betty Lou (Johnson) Michael, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Spring Lake, Michigan. She was born in Hartford City, Indiana, to Jesse Lee and Hazel (Hart) Johnson on March 7, 1929. On June 3, 1950, she married Charles Philip Michael in Huntington, Indiana, and they shared 66 years together before he preceded her in death on November 5, 2016.
Betty graduated from Roll High School in 1947 and Ball State University in 1950. She was a Registered Nurse at Blackford County Hospital for her entire career of 33 years. Betty was a strong advocate for health and wellness, with a penchant for using correct body part names, listening to your body, watching your weight, and eating a variety of foods.
She was a member of Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, where she was baptized after her marriage, as well as of Kokomo Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are four children, Donna (Bill) Atkinson, Bloomington; Steven (Judy) Michael, Marion; Lisa (Andy) Smith, Spring Lake, MI; and Brian (Renee) Michael, Greenfield; grandchildren, Jette, Kate, Sarah, Marcy, Wade, Jordan, Amanda, Lindsay, Brad, Brett, Brittani, and Brooklyn; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, James and Thomas Johnson; and sister, Elizabeth Cupp.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; grandchildren, Kylene and Derek Michael; brothers, Virgil, Harry, Fred, and George Johnson; and sisters, Harriet Bragg and Carrie Copsey.
Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Betty’s life will begin at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory in Muncie at a later date. No graveside services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave, Ste. 400, Muskegon, MI 49441.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
