Betty L. Guy, 90, of Marion, passed away at 6:20 am on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Northwood Manor in Marion. She was born in Indianapolis to Earl E. and Anna Belle Moreland. Later on, she moved to Middletown, Ohio, and then to Hartford City in 1941. On April 26, 1952, she married Gerald E. Guy. After living in Salzburg, Austria, and in Tacoma, Washington, while Gerald served in the U.S. Army, they settled in Marion.
Betty was an avid tennis player and liked bowling. She loved art and exemplified style and strength. She was passionate about gardening and flowers and was particularly proud of the flower gardens at her home.
