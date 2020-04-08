Betty L. DeWees, 88, of Warren, IN, died April 05, 2020. She was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Jackson Twp. Wells Co., IN. She married Dale DeWees Dec. 03, 1949. Betty was a member of the Eastern Star of Warren, In. and Past Matron Club of Warren. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Salamonie Mills.
Due to health concerns of the Covid-19 virus, there will be private family service. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery, Warren, IN.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneral homes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.