Betty JoAnn Sims, 93, Gas City, passed away at 10:00 am on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, May 12, 1928, to Charles and Margie (Knight) Miller. On May 15, 1943 she married Joseph Henry Sims and he preceded her in death in 1993.
She worked as a selector at Essex Wire/Foster Forbes, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, VFW, and AMVETS. JoAnn loved cats, wearing hats, and was a very classy lady. She called everybody “Darling”. She liked going to the casino and playing the penny slots.
