Betty Jo Ricketts, 81 of Marion passed away peacefully at her home at 2:32 pm August 22,2020. She was born April 27,1939 in Harrisburg, AR to the late Joe E. and Vergie Mae Hall Costner. She met the love of her life Kenneth M Ricketts and was married 1-18-1957. Betty was seamstress, & homemaker. She was a great mom, and the most loving mamaw to her many grandchildren. She loved going to garage sales and out to eat at her favorite Chinese buffet, wearing beautiful jewelry, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are a son Kenny Ricketts of Marion, daughters Pamela Lovelady of Decatur, Roxanne Cowee of CA and Debbie Ricketts of Marion, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 super special great-great grandson. Also surviving is a brother Jerry (Barbara) Costner of Fairmount, IN. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth M Ricketts, one brother and 4 sisters.
Friends may call from 2pm until 3pm on Tuesday August 25,2020 in the Memory Chapel at Gardens of Memory cemetery Marion. Funeral services will be at 3pm in the chapel with Pastor Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette, IN is entrusted with arrangements.
