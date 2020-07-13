Betty Jean Powers (84) passed away in the early hours of 07/11/2020 at Monison Woods Health Campus in Muncie,IN. Betty was born on August 17, 1935 to the late Paul Mitchener and Ruth(Clock) Mitchener. She was a graduate of the 1953 cass of Jefferson Township. On March 6,1955, she married the love of her life, John Powers who preceded her in death on December 2, 2009. Betty began her career as a telephone operator in Fairmount before starting a family. She worked at home raising her children while helping John at times with the farm. Once her children were grown Betty worked with her sister Phyllis White at Stuckey's/Grandmas in Fairmount for many years. She worked the deli at Lances in Gas City. She finished her working career at Taylor University in Upland, IN.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with them to Sunset Beach, NC and Naples, Florida. She loved reading her devotional Guidepost. She was a long time member of Grant United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Phi Beta Psi sorority. Most of all she was a great mother and grandmother who was always there for her children and grandchildren. John and Betty had a great partnership and marriage with a deep love for each other. Betty is survived by her three daughters Vonda(Stan) Cawthorn, Fairmount, Paula Powers(Marc Freiji) Laguna Beach,CA , Jonna (Kent) Grindle Jonesboro, and one son John David Powers, Fairmount. Three grandchildren Christen Cawthorn, Kale (Khristy) Grindle, Kelsey Grindle. Sister Geraldine (Herb) Howard, Brother-in-law Robert White, Sister-in-law Virginia Mitchener.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Powers, her parents and her in-laws Vaughn and Dorothy Powers, brothers Charles Mitchener and Jack Mitchener, Sister Phyllis White, sister-in-law June Mitchener and brother-in-law Roger Jessup.
Arrangements for Betty have been entrusted to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home. The Family will be having a private service and burial at the Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked contributions be made to Grant United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
