Betty Jean Kibble Hicks of Gas City, IN and formerly of Riceville, went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, May 14, 2020 At Colonial Oaks Health & Rehab in Marion, IN.
Jean was a native of Decatur and longtime resident of McMinn County, before moving to Indiana. She was a daughter of the late Sam and Luvena Erwin Kibble and was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Hicks; grandson, Colin Perry; sister, Thelma Farmer; brothers, Ray Kibble, Ralph Kibble and Hubert Kibble. She was a member of Short Creek Baptist Church.
Jean retired after 30 years of service with RCA. Upon her retirement, she and her husband Willis retired to TN and enjoyed several years of gardening and visiting with family and friends.
Jean is survived by: a daughter, Linda Perry of Marion, IN; a son, Jimmy Dale Hicks of Marion, IN; Grandson, John Perry and wife, Brentney of Marion, IN; great grandchildren, Keaton, Jase and Noah Perry; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Short Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
If you are unable to attend the service, you are encouraged to sign the online guest registry at : www.zieglerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to Shortcreek Cemetery fund in care of Quinten Howard, 701 County Road 51, Athens, TN. 37303.
Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Betty Jean Kibble Hicks.
