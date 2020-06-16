Betty Jane Weaver, 98, Swayzee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. On July 31, 1921, she was born in the home of her parents, Walter and Madge (Rudy) Green, who lived north of Swayzee. She married Charles William Weaver, III, on August 11, 1938, and he preceded her in death on February 26, 1994. They were married 55 years.
Betty graduated from Swayzee High School and spent most of her married life as a homemaker and a farmer's wife. She later worked at Oak Hill High School, where she retired. Betty was a lifelong member of Swayzee United Methodist Church, long-time 4-H leader, and 75-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. Retiring from farm life, Betty and Charles moved to her current residence in Swayzee in 1987. She enjoyed having close neighbors and walking throughout town...always watchful for a four-leaf clover.
Betty lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with family and friends, playing a competitive game of Euchre, watching IU basketball, tending her flowers, making baskets, and enjoying anything chocolate.
Survivors include her children: Charlene (Dan) Kobida of Cincinnati, OH; Charles William (Sandy) Weaver, IV, of Marion; and Lori Graham of Greentown; grandchildren: Dan (Laura) Kobida of Cold Spring, KY; Scott (Jean) Kobida of Holly Springs, NC; Betsy (Todd) Haughee of Apex, NC; Charles William "Chip" (Brenda) Weaver, V, of Converse; Laurie Weaver of Madison, WI; Kaicy (Chris) Haman of Marion; Amanda (Chris) Graham-Bishop of Frankfort; and Marla Graham of Greentown; great-grandchildren: Tyler and Keira Kobida; Bohdan Kobida; Ryan, Mitchell, and Luke Haughee; Charles William "Bill" Weaver, VI; Lillian Weaver; and Ashley (Seth) Greenman; great-great-grandchildren: Luz and Andres Greenman; several nephews, nieces, and cousins; and Betty's dear friend and neighbor: Pat Wyneken.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, William Green.
On Saturday, June 20, 2020, visitation is from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Swayzee UMC, 306 S. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
An Eastern Star service will begin at 1:00 pm followed by Betty's funeral service at 1:15 pm. Pastor Bob Denney will be officiating with burial at Thrailkill Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.