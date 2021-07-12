Betty Jane Shores, 87, of Bluffton, IN, formerly of Montpelier, IN, passed away at 6:50 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at River Terrace in Bluffton. She was born on Aug. 5, 1933 in Marion, IN to Richard & Marguerite Williams.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4-8PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.