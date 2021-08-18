Betty J. Starkey, 89, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her Fairmount home. Betty was born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Otis Edward and Ruth (Baxendale) Gotto. She married Claude A. Starkey Jr. on Dec. 10, 1948. Betty and Claude moved to Fairmount in 1952. Soon after Betty went to work at RCA where she stayed for 47 years, working the night shift and retiring as a final inspector. Betty was a caregiver at heart. She loved taking care of people and especially babies. Feeding them a priority. She enjoyed crocheting, square dancing, and clogging. She was a sports fanatic and would watch any sport on television. Michael Jordan and Jeff Gordon were her favorites. She was a faithful member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church.
Betty is survived by two children, Shirley (Ron) Simpson, and Margo Davis, both of Marion; grandchildren, Tammy (Michael) Vick, Hope Loftis, Clay (Kimm) Davis, James (Kristy Hoskins) Loftis, Courtney Bowlds, Michele (CJ) Vandiver, Logan Mason; great-grandchildren, MaKenna Loftis, Destiny (Drew) Smith, Kobe Davis, Gabrielle Davis, Nathaniel Simpson, Tayler Vick, Cheyann (Shawn) Hobson, Isaac Miller, Jacob Miller, Sara Warren; four great-great-grandchildren, Eli Simpson, Soul Simpson, Grace Hopson, Ryker Smith, and Krue Davis. Bonus children, Deborah Harris, LaFontaine, and Sherrie Clawson.
