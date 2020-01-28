Betty J. Reading, 69, died 4:17 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1950 in Greeneville, Tennessee to Horace Reynolds and Vernie (Hensley) Reynolds.
Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.
Private burial will be at Webster Cemetery in Webster, Indiana.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348 or Arthritis Foundation, 615 North Alabama Street 430 Indianapolis, IN 46204
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneral home.com
