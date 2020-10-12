Betty J. Parker, 83, of Warren, IN passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Warren United Church of Christ, 202 E 2nd St, Warren, IN, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am.
A service to celebrate Betty’s life will follow at 11:00am, Pastor Troy Drayer officiating. Interment will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren following the service.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made out to United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 344, Warren, IN 46792.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.
