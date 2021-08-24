Betty J. Hiatt, 95, of Fairmount, died Monday, Aug 23, 2021 at Wesleyan Health Care. Betty was a lifelong Fairmount resident born on Feb 18, 1926, daughter of the late John R. and Flora J. (Scott) Askren. She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1944. Betty married Dale F. Metzger on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 28, 1984. Betty married Evert R. Hiatt on April 19, 1986. He preceded her in death on Feb 11, 1999. Betty was the owner/operator of Shorty & Son Body Shop in Fairmount. Betty was a kind, loving, and very social woman. She was a member of the American Legion #313 Auxiliary, 75 plus year member of the Order of Eastern Star, VFW #773Auxiliary, DeMolay, Forty and Eight, and the Fairmount Bonnet Club. Betty held many offices, including president, in the organizations she was a part of.
Betty is survived by her son, John (Sheila) Metzger; grandsons, Brad (Erin) Metzger, and Kyle (Amber) Shell all of Fairmount; great-grandchildren, Collen (Brooke) Metzger, Kortney Metzger and Bryce Metzger, Fairmount, Taylor Nall, Bowling Green, KY and Tiffany (Joe) DeCamp, Roanoke; and four great-great-grandchildren.
