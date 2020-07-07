Betty J. Henderson, age 93, of Warren, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Heritage Pointe of Warren. Betty was born on July 10, 1926 in Huntington County.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Thursday at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in St. Peter’s First Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
