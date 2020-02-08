Betty J. Cole, 85, Swayzee, went to be with the Lord in her home at 7:03 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Harrisburg, Arkansas, on Monday, July 30, 1934, to Harry and Ruth (Sefers) Rice. On November 3, 1951, she married her beloved husband, Wilburn Cole, and they shared 53 years together before he preceded her in death on November 13, 2004.
Betty was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a very loving lady who dearly loved her family and her home. Her faith in the Lord was her strength throughout her life. She faithfully followed Him and actively served in her church at Open Door Fellowship, where she was a member. When Betty wasn’t tending to the needs of her family at home and at church, she could be found fishing, crocheting, or enjoying a meal out. One of her greatest adventures was when her son had taught her how to ride a motorcycle, and oh how she loved to ride it! She also treasured the times she could spend with her little sister, with whom she was very close.
Survivors include her son, Delman Cole of Rochester; two daughters, Karen L. Myrick of Midland, TX, and Annette (David) Burns of Cincinnati, OH; two sisters, Pauline Davis of Fairmount and Brenda (James) Wright of Colt, AR; six grandchildren, Shannon (Joe) Robinson of Blair, NE, Amanda Broomfield of Rochester, Ivy Cole of Council Bluff, IA, Abra (Daniel) Masuth of Bristol, SGT Ian Burns of Fayetteville, NC, and Emily Burns of Fairborn, OH.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James H. (Catherine) Rice and Bobby (Colene) Rice, as well as her daughter-in-law, Leslie Cole.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Betty’s life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Thrailkill Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
