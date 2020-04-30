Betty I. Park, 96, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Marion. She was born on March 21, 1924, in Poneto, Indiana, to the late Jessie Schmidt. Betty graduated from Montpelier High School. She was the secretary of the dining hall office of Ball State University for many years. Betty attended Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Muncie.
Betty loved her family more than anything and always put them first. She was loyal, hard-working, loving, thrifty, and always prepared for anything that was put in front of her. Betty loved being out in her yard and working with her flowers. She enjoyed reading and cooking. For the first 40 years of her life, she was a homemaker and was great at it. She loved reading books and stories to her children aloud. Her daughter, Kay, still to this day cherishes those memories of her reading to them, it helped them as a family to get through the Polio and Measles outbreaks. Betty and her late son Robert “Bobby” were Scouters. She was Bobby’s cub scout den mother for troop #44, in Muncie. She was a good scout and enjoyed every second of it. Betty will be missed.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Kay (David) Vardaman, Marion; grandchildren, Emily Gray and Adam Vardaman; and great-grandson Weston Gray.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Schmidt; her son, Robert “Bobby” Merle Park; and her loved faithful poodle Charlie.
Arrangements for Betty have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Betty will be buried at Elm Ridge Cemetery, in Muncie.
Memorial contributions in honor of Betty may be mailed to IWU-School of Theology & Ministry, 4201 S. Washington Street, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
