Betty I. Atkinson, 88, formerly of Hartford City, died Saturday in Glasgow Kentucky. She is survived by husband, Clarence; son, Dennis (wife Lynne); daughter, Dawn Short. Four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Apr. 30th in Waters Funeral Home, Hartford City. Burial at Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation 12 noon – 2 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.