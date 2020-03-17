Betty Jean Hobson, 88, Marion, died March 15, 2020.
Betty was born January 29, 1932 in Rushville, Indiana to Artie and Cora (Fields) Basey.
She is survived by two sons, Everett (Carlotta) Hobson of Upland and Stoney Hobson of Wabash; a daughter, Opal (Robert)Burritt of Holiday, Florida; a brother, James Basey of Florida; 12 grandchildren , 17 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be private visitation followed by cremation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
